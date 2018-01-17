CounterPath Corporation: CounterPath Signs Unified Communications Co., Ltd. to Expand Bria and Stretto Market in Japan

Unified Communications Co. offers Bria and Stretto to its subscriber base

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2018 / CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH) (TSX: PATH), a global provider of award-winning, over-the-top (OTT) Unified Communications (UC) solutions for enterprises and carriers, today announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with Unified Communications Co., Ltd., a leading Japanese-based telecoms distributor. The agreement expands CounterPath's expansion into the Japanese market targeting small to medium sized enterprises.

Under the agreement, Unified Communications Co., Ltd. will package CounterPath's Bria and Stretto platform for provisioning with Unified Communications' IP - PBX and call center solutions that is used by subscribers.

"We have made inroads into Japan on our own with companies like NTT Software," said Todd Carothers, EVP of Sales and Marketing at CounterPath. "We selected Unified Communications Co. to expand our distribution to untapped markets within Japan that only can be reached through channel partners. We expect to grow our small to medium sized enterprise business that will also help drive success in winning larger accounts."

Japan is a sophisticated and growing market. In 2018, the Japanese SMB unified communication cloud services market is expected to be worth at least $623 million, up from $499 million in 2015i. The user experience for consumers driven by Skype, Line and others is forcing a revolution of a similar user experience for business communications.

"Our solution is a perfect match for the Japanese market," continued Carothers. "We have already developed our application to work on the devices and call servers that are specifically developed for the Japanese market. Unified Communications Co., Ltd was able to easily integrate our products with their solution offering."

Bria and Stretto are now available from Unified Communications Co., Ltd., through their website: unified.co.jp.

About Unified Communications Co., Ltd.

Unified Communications Co., Ltd. mainly engages in communication and call center business, has been developing and selling its own products, selling and constructing other companies' products, providing related technical services, and collaborating with domestic and foreign manufacturers since 1997. With other manufacturers, we handle a number of difficult systems and solutions that are difficult to realize, and we are offering to customers and partners in various industries. Visit: unified.co.jp.

About CounterPath

CounterPath Unified Communications solutions are changing the face of telecommunications. An industry and user favorite, Bria softphones for desktop, tablet and mobile devices, together with Stretto Platform™ server solutions, enable operators, OEMs and enterprises large and small around the globe to offer a seamless and unified over-the-top (OTT) communications experience across both fixed and mobile networks. The Bria and Stretto combination enables an improved user experience as an overlay to the most popular UC and IMS telephony and applications servers on the market today. Standards-based, cost-effective and reliable, CounterPath's award-winning solutions power the voice and video calling, messaging, and presence offerings of customers such as AT&T, Avaya, BroadSoft, BT, Cisco Systems, GENBAND, Metaswitch Networks, Mitel, NEC, Network Norway, Nokia, Rogers and Verizon. Visit www.counterpath.com.

