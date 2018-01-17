Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Industrial Wireless Sensors Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the facilities management industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of industrial wireless sensors and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The global industrial wireless sensors market registers a strong demand for flow sensors and temperature sensors from end-user industries such as oil and gas and food and beverage sectors due to its high measuring accuracy," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Bhuvaneshwari Udayakumar. "Global suppliers are collaborating with technology-based firms to enhance integration compatibility of wireless sensors with cloud technology and to deliver high performance with IIoT," added Bhuvaneshwari.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Industrial Wireless Sensors Market:

High adoption of wearable devices in industrial environments

The emergence of battery-less industrial wireless sensors

The rise in adoption of IIoT

High adoption of wearable devices in industrial environments:

The rise in adoption of wireless sensors by the end-user segments can be attributed to the emergence of miniaturized controlling and monitoring devices. These sectors are increasingly adopting wearable devices such as caps, portable eyeglasses, and wrist-worn devices embedded with advanced wireless sensors, thereby enabling the operating personnel to monitor and control plant operations from remote locations. Such devices offer not only remote access and control of plant processes but also allow real-time report notification. Moreover, the shift toward smart industrial automation has increased the adoption of smart wearable devices.

The emergence of battery-less industrial wireless sensors:

The penetration of IoT in industries across the world has resulted in the growing demand for industrial wireless sensors. Sensors usually require batteries to operate, thereby creating a challenge for the buyers as they need to replace batteries across plant facilities. Battery-based devices are increasingly being replaced by battery-less sensors that make use of solar cells, thermoelectric elements, and piezoelectric elements. Moreover, the adoption of battery-less devices helps in reducing the maintenance cost of buyers significantly.

The rise in adoption of IIoT:

The industrial wireless sensors market is characterized by an increase in adoption of IIoT among the buyers. The buyers prefer using devices like wireless sensors integrated with cloud platform and analytics software. Such devices not only provide real-time analysis but also generate reports that are used to control industrial processes. Moreover, incorporating IIoT enabled wireless sensors assist the buyers in achieving productivity and in attaining sustainability measures.

