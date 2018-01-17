54 Station Apartments Has Partnered with Epproach Communications to Provide Residents with State-of-the-Art Smart Home Capabilities for the Multifamily Space

DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2018 / 54 Station Luxury Apartments is one of the first apartment complexes in the Research Triangle Park region outfitted with a comprehensive managed smart home solution for residents. Opened in January 2018 and located minutes from Southpoint Mall and RTP, 54 Station has partnered with Epproach Communications to provide its residents with a state-of-the-art managed smart home solution controlled via a branded Smartphone App.

"Our goal is to have the most modern and up-to-date features for our apartments," Lance Ramsey, Developer of 54 Station, said. "The smart home features not only help our residents cut down on their energy expenses, but also provides them with the most convenient style of living."

The Managed Smart Home Solution provided by Epproach Communications consists of a wireless, multi-IoT-protocol product set controlled via a Smartphone App, branded as the 54 Station App. Using the App, residents can remotely control each product included inside the Epproach Smart Product Set. The basic Smart package includes remote-controlled door locks and thermostats, but residents can easily link dozens of other Smart devices to the system. Each device has the ability to be controlled via in-home voice assistants, such as Amazon's Alexa. Property management can manage and monitor permissions for each resident throughout the community via Epproach's desktop interface.

54 Station is providing residents with the property's own branded Smartphone App, giving residents a quick and easy interface to control their Smart Home technology inside each unit. The App will also help to enhance communication between residents and staff via unified texts, emails and App notifications. The new 54 Station App is available inside the Apple App or Google Play stores.

The Managed Smart Home solution and the branded 54 Station App is provided and supported 24/7/365 by Epproach Communications.

"Brown Investment Properties has partnered with Epproach Communications to provide an innovative amenity to our residents at 54 Station," Ramsey said. "The relationship will continue to expand to future developments as both parties share a goal of providing the best new technology to the multi-family market."

About Epproach Communications

Epproach Communications is the premier provider of technology amenities for multiple dwelling units, including retirement communities, resorts, student housing and apartment communities. Epproach provides the latest technology in a total turnkey solution that is tailored to the specific needs of their clients. A proactive, 24/7/365 support team offers support to staff and direct to end users. For more information visit www.epproach.net or call 910-202-4700.

About 54 Station

54 Station, newly opened in January 2018, creates its own legacy of convenience with its central location only minutes from Downtown Durham, Research Triangle Park (RTP), Duke, and the University of North Carolina. Nearby restaurants, grocery stores, and gathering spots make daily errands and outings a snap. Our apartments provide the utmost comfort with granite countertops in kitchens and baths, faux stainless steel appliances, and luxurious flooring, plus thoughtful amenities such as resort style pool with grilling cabana, Wi-Fi throughout the property, off-leash dog park, electric car charging station, and Precor cardio fitness and strength equipment. For more information visit www.54station.com, email 54station@bipinc.com or call 919-937-9077.

About Brown Investment Properties

Brown Investment Properties, Inc. is a family owned commercial real estate firm located in Greensboro, North Carolina which incorporated in 1960. We are proud of our director's and senior management's 185 collective years of experience. And, with our team, having designations of Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM), Certified Property Manager (CPM),Certified Public Accountants (CPA), Society of Industrial and Office Realtors® (SIOR®), and Certified Leasing Specialist (CLS), we are recognized among the experts in commercial real estate. For more information, visit www.bipinc.com or call 336-379-8771.

