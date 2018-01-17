SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Intel Corporation - INTC

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2018 / Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) between July 27, 2017 and January 4, 2018, both dates inclusive ('Class Period'). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Intel investors under the federal securities laws. To join the Intel class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/intel-corporation/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email vik@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

No class has yet been certified in the above action. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. You may retain counsel of your choice.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there is a fundamental design flaw in Intel's processor chips as they contain a feature that makes them vulnerable to hacking; (2) updates to fix the problems in Intel's processor chips could cause Intel chips to operate 5-30 percent more slowly; and (3) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 12, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/intel-corporation/ or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Vik Pawar of Pawar Law Group toll free at 888-589-9804 or via email at vik@pawarlawgroup.com.

