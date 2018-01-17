TEND, the Experiential Investment Platform, Announces Token Sale That Will Spearhead New Token Sale Standards

ZUG, Switzerland, January 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

TEND selected by ETH Zurich Chair of Entrepreneurship to serve as research model for token sales

TEND, the blockchain-powered experiential investment platform, announced in November 2017 by former Credit Suisse Chief Digital Officer, Marco Abele, today announced its upcoming Token Sale which will commence on 3 February 2018 and run until 17 February 2018.

Tokens issued in TEND's Token Sale, known as TND, will mirror and grant the holder the rights inherent in a so-called participation certificate (Partizipationsschein ) in accordance with applicable Swiss law, and therefore, among others, entitle holders to financial returns in the form of annual dividends.

"We have decided not to raise growth capital by conventional means, but rather to hold a blockchain-based token sale. Token sales, we are convinced, are the future of financing innovative new ventures like ours. By combining the innate entrepreneurial spirit of a token sale with the trust and transparency of Swiss law, we want TEND to represent the next generation of token sales," said TEND Founder and CEO, Marco Abele.

Focused on establishing best practices in its token issuance, TEND will provide a safe, secure, and fully transparent process. TEND will ensure that all participants undergo a Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti Money Laundering (AML) procedure through licensed partners. Bank Frick acts as custodian bank for the TEND Token Sale. The Liechtenstein-based Bank with its focus on fintech allows for the purchase of TND Tokens with Swiss francs as well as purchase through the cryptocurrency Ether.

"We have already received a significant number of requests to participate in our Token Sale using Swiss francs. These inquiries come from sources either eager to take their first step into investing in crypto tokens, or those that aim to add to their token portfolio without needing to draw on their increasingly valuable existing crypto token holdings. We are delighted to be able to provide this facility," said Abele.

"We aspire to attract long-term investors into our venture, as well as those who share the vision of crypto tokens becoming a prominent new investment category. We believe tokens represent an attractive diversification investment for both private and institutional investors," elaborated Abele.

Given the rarity of the issuance of security tokens in a public crowdsale, as well as the forward-looking design of TEND's token sale, the organisation has been selected by the ETH Zurich Chair of Entrepreneurship (Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich) to be monitored as the subject of a research study for token generation events.

"The TEND organization feel privileged to have been chosen by the ETH Zurich Chair of Entrepreneurship, who selected us based on our outstanding team and renowned advisors, the already developed alpha version of the product, and our aim of designing new standards for token sales," said Abele.

Tokenizing aspirational-assets, from sports cars to vineyards to pieces of art, TEND aims to enable a new paradigm of shared ownership, uniquely allowing customers to experience assets, as well as profit from their appreciation. Offering a full-service, concierge-like experience, the platform is carefully designed to both protect and service the assets while, by utilizing blockchain technology, provide a transparent, trustworthy, and secure basis for investment.

About TEND:

Marco Abele, Founder and CEO of TEND, is a fintech entrepreneur with a wealth of experience in private and investment banking, as well as a prominent digital shaper and financial industry leader in Switzerland.

Having worked on digital innovations for several years, in 2017 Marco left Credit Suisse to found TEND with the aim of transforming existing business models through the implementation of smart contract and blockchain technologies.

TEND has a number of renowned Strategic Advisors including Oliver Bussmann, Founder and Managing Partner of Bussmann Advisory and former UBS Group CTO, as well as Dr. Erich Joachimsthaler, Founder and CEO of Vivaldi Group. Rasoul Jalali, UBER's former General Manager for Germany, Austria and Switzerland, has also come on board as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, CIRCULATION AND DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND DEPENDENCIES, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA).

The information contained hereindoes not constitute an offer or solicitation by anyone in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is not authorised or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such offer or solicitation and no action is being taken in any jurisdiction that would permit a public offering of thetokens in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required. Potential investors should note that participation in the tokensale is subject to limitations imposed by applicable securities laws in various jurisdictions.

This announcement does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of applicable Swiss law. Investors should base their decision to invest in thetokens solely on the final prospectus to be published by Tend Technologies AG.

