CP Lab Safety Inc. Acquires Major Assets of Chemical Feed Safety Supply Inc.

NOVATO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2018 / Today, CP Lab Safety, a leading manufacturer and supplier of laboratory safety and environmentally friendly products, announced that the company has acquired major assets of Chemical Feed Safety Supply (CFS2).

CFS2 is the manufacturer of Drum Feed Safety Clamps, designed to provide a safe solution to any chemical feed system. CFS2's Safety Clamps attach to all plastic UN drums, reducing cross-contamination, chemical off-gassing, chemical spills and contamination of products. CFS2 was founded by Cherie Summers, an innovative Chemical Engineer and an inventor with over 17 years of experience in the Water Treatment industry.

"Both CP Lab Safety and Chemical Feed Safety Supply share the same important core value of creating a safe and environmentally sustainable workplace," said Kelly Farhangi-Najafi, President & CEO of CP Lab Safety. "We look forward to introducing CFS2's products to our customers both nationally and globally."

"We are thrilled that our existing customers in different industries such as food, beverages, dairy, water treatment, chemical processing and more will be able to continue sourcing CFS2 clamps without interruption, through CP Lab Safety, an incredible company committed to providing a safer, healthier and greener work environment, " said Summers, "The CFS2 product line is an excellent fit for their wide range of safety and laboratory products. We believe with CP Lab Safety resources and commitment, CFS2 products are in great hands."

About CP Lab Safety

CP Lab Safety, a woman-owned company and the recipient of the "Congressional Certificate of Recognition for environmental sustainability" awarded by Congressman Jared Huffman. CP Lab Safety is the manufacturer of environmentally conscious laboratory safety products and distributor of leading brands in laboratory and industrial products. The company is a vendor to many Fortune 100 companies. CP Lab Safety's goal is to make businesses and laboratories safer so workers can stay healthy and work more productively. In 2013, the company was awarded a GSA Schedule 66 Contract (GS-07F-238AA) in order to further grow its business relationship with the US Government, though it continues to serve businesses and individuals across the globe.

CP Lab Safety's patented, signature product, ECO Funnel®, has revolutionized the way open waste containers are handled and is used in leading pharmaceutical, biotech, industrial, academic, and government institutions worldwide. Since inception, ECO Funnels have prevented over 100,000 gallons of ozone-depleting solvents from going directly into the atmosphere. Manufactured in the USA, ECO Funnel has been protecting laboratory workers for over 20 years.

About Chemical Feed Safety Supply

Chemical Feed Safety Supply (CFS2), was founded by Cherie Summers in 2011, a Chemical Engineer with over 17 years of experience in the Water Treatment industry. CFS2's goal is to increase workplace safety, improve workplace environment while increasing productivity. The company has been serving clients in: refining & mining, agricultural, pharmaceuticals, power generation, utilities, food manufacturing, beverage processing, dairy, brewery / distillation, water & soda, semi-conductor, pulp & paper, Hospitality, Health Care, Chemical Processing, Laundry, General water treatment, pools, spas and car washes, and more. The company's core value is a passion for safety and providing valuable, sustainable, green products. The company's vision of "enabling a safer, greener, work environment" truly brings meaning to the reason CFS2 was founded and its commitment to bringing a cost-effective solution to the chemical feed market.

