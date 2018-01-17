

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PTC Inc. (PTC) announced earnings for its first quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $36.08 million, or $0.31 per share. This was higher than $30.71 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.30 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.9% to $307.01 million. This was up from $287.24 million last year.



PTC Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $36.08 Mln. vs. $30.71 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.5% -EPS (Q1): $0.31 vs. $0.26 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 19.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.30 -Revenue (Q1): $307.01 Mln vs. $287.24 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.9%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.28 - $0.32 Next quarter revenue guidance: $300 - $305 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $1.29 - $1.39 Full year revenue guidance: $1235 - $1250 Mln



