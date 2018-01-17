

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Alcoa Inc. (AA) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $195 million, or $1.04 per share. This was up from $26 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.22 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 24.8% to $3.17 billion. This was up from $2.54 billion last year.



Alcoa Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $195 Mln. vs. $26 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 650.0% -EPS (Q4): $1.04 vs. $0.14 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 642.9% -Analysts Estimate: $1.22 -Revenue (Q4): $3.17 Bln vs. $2.54 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 24.8%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX