

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.



The company said its earnings fell to $18.59 million, or $0.22 per share. This was down from $20.09 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.23 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $18.59 Mln. vs. $20.09 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -7.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.22 vs. $0.24 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -8.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.23



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX