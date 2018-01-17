SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their new 'supplier risk analysis study on the chemical industry'. A renowned chemical supplier with business operations spread across economies, wanted to recognize, evaluate, and reduce supplier risk and ascertain better visibility into the supply chain process. The client also wanted to develop a risk segmentation analysis to evaluate each supplier to rationalize the supplier process and reduce the time-to-market for the products offered.

According to the procurement analysts at SpendEdge, "Stakeholders in the chemical industry have started focusing on core competencies by realigning their product portfolios to extend their value chains and pursue growth opportunities."

In the chemical industry, leading firms are leveraging the use of supplier risk analysis to gain enhanced visibility into the supply chain network. These solutions offered include current insights into the supplier performance from the engineering of the products to the delivery of the same to the target audience.

The supplier risk analysis solutions offered by the experts at SpendEdge helped the chemical industry client to ensure better delivery of the products by catering to the business requirements. The solutions provided also helped the chemical supplier client to revisit the risk models and eliminate the potential bottlenecks in the supply chain.

This supplier risk analysis solutions offered benefits that helped the client to:

Reduce the time-to-market for the products offered

Gain accurate insights into the risks associated with the chemical suppliers

