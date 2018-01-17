

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Alcoa Inc. (AA), the largest producer of aluminum in the US, Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter earnings and revenues that fell short of Wall Street estimates, despite improved alumina pricing. Shares of the company were down 5 percent in the after-hours trading session.



New York-based Alcoa's fourth-quarter loss was $400 million or $1.06 per share, compared to a loss of $125 million or $0.68 per share last year. Results for the quarter include $391 million in one-time items related to 'actions taken in line with the company's strategic priorities.'



Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $1.04 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.22 per share.



Sales for the quarter rose to $3.17 billion from $2.54 billion last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $3.29 billion. Growth in revenues were driven mostly by improved alumina pricing.



'Solid market fundamentals allowed us to deliver our strongest adjusted EBITDA quarter since our launch as an independent, publicly-traded company,' said Roy Harvey, President and Chief Executive Officer. 'With a series of operating and asset decisions, we also purposefully delivered against our strategic priorities. Our first full year has been truly remarkable.'



Alcoa had separated into two independent, publicly-traded companies Arconic Inc. and Alcoa Corp., a higher-margin manufacturing operations and a smelting and refining business.



Aluminum shipments rose to 854,000 metric tons from 852,000 metric tons last year, while alumina shipments rose to 2.31 million metric tons from 2.28 million metric tons.



Alcoa's earnings report are closely watched by investors as it's one of the first major companies to report quarterly results and unofficially kicks starts the earnings season.



AA closed Wednesday's trading at $56.99, up $0.75 or 1.33% on the NYSE. The stock, however, dropped $3.00 or 5.26% in the after-hours trading.



