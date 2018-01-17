SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their new 'supply chain risk management study on the consumer packaged goods industry'. A well-known consumer packaged goods company with a considerable number of manufacturing units spread across economies was facing difficulties in identifying the potential opportunities in the market. The CPG sector client wanted to leverage the use of supply chain risk management solutions to achieve a more robust supply chain network. The consumer packaged goods client was also looking at devising an effective risk treatment plan including measures to protect the supply chain.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180117006361/en/

A Case Study on Leveraging Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the procurement analysts at SpendEdge, "The CPG industry acts as a foundation for the modern consumer economy as it drives not only huge amounts of money into other businesses like retail and advertising but also generates a massive portion of the gross domestic profits (GDP) for countries across the globe."

In the consumer packaged goods industry, leading firms are looking at leveraging the use of supply chain risk management solutions, as it helps them integrate several previous or ongoing initiatives, including those for business continuity and supply-chain security. Our supply chain risk management solutions assist clients in the consumer packaged goods market space to align their risk management strategies with supply chain risk exposure.

Request a free proposal to see how SpendEdge's procurement solutions can help you.

The supply chain risk management solutions offered by the experts at SpendEdge helped the consumer packaged goods client to monitor the complete process, starting from risk analysis and risk evaluation through risk management and right up to residual risk control. This helped the CPG sector client to achieve productivity and avoid sales losses.

The supply chain risk management solutions offered benefits that helped the client to:

Gain actionable visibility into all types of supply chain risks.

Adjust the total cost of ownership by developing better sourcing strategies.

To read more, request a free proposal

View the complete supply chain risk management case study here:

https://www.spendedge.com/casestudy/cpg-supply-chain-risk-management

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180117006361/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Shilpa Balakrishnan

US: +1 (844) 746-0600

hello@spendedge.com