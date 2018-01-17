

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SLM Corp. (SLM) reported a profit for fourth quarter that declined from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $44.30 million, or $0.10 per share. This was lower than $67.44 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.19 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 26.0% to $309.19 million. This was up from $245.43 million last year.



SLM Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $44.30 Mln. vs. $67.44 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -34.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.10 vs. $0.15 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -33.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.19 -Revenue (Q4): $309.19 Mln vs. $245.43 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 26.0%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.97 - $1.01



