TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/17/18 -- Apolo Acquisition Corp. ("Apolo" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: ACA.P) is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") has conditionally accepted its proposed qualifying transaction (the "Transaction") with CryptoGlobal Inc. ("CryptoGlobal"), which, upon completion, will result in a reverse take-over of Apolo by the shareholders of CryptoGlobal. A Filing Statement in respect of the Transaction has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the TSXV and has been filed under Apolo's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Closing of the proposed Transaction is expected to occur on or about January 25, 2018 and it is anticipated that the common shares of the resulting issuer company on completion of the Transaction will commence trading on the TSXV under the ticker symbol "CPTO" on or about January 29, 2018, subject to the TSXV providing final approval for the Transaction.

CryptoGlobal operates in the distributed ledger technology space, utilizing specialized equipment to solve complex computational problems to validate transactions on the blockchain (a process known as "mining"), receiving digital or virtual currencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Dash, in exchange for this service. CryptoGlobal's office and equipment are currently all located in the Province of Ontario.

Reference is also made to Apolo's news releases dated November 7, November 24 and December 1, 2017 for additional information relating to Apolo, CryptoGlobal and the Transaction.

All information contained in this news release with respect to Apolo and CryptoGlobal was supplied by the parties respectively, for inclusion herein, and each party and its directors and officers have relied on the other party for any information concerning the other party. For further information regarding the Transaction, please contact Michael Galego or Debra Quinn.

Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, TSXV acceptance. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the filing statement to be prepared in connection with the Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative.

The TSXV has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements about the Corporation's future plans and intentions, completion of the Transaction and the listing of the resulting issuer shares on the TSXV. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Corporation cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Corporation assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

