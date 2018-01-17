Shareholders Foundation, Inc.: Lawsuit for Investors in Shares of AZZ Inc (NYSE: AZZ) Announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2018 / The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ) shares.

On January 9, 2018, AZZ Inc. announced that upon the recommendation of the Company's management and in consultation with the Company's Audit Committee and independent registered public accounting firm, BDO USA, LLP, on January 4, 2018 determined that the Company historically should have accounted differently for certain contracts within its Energy Segment. As a result, AZZ is reviewing the impact of this change on its historical accounting and financial results from 2015 through 2017 and announced it is delaying the release of its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended November 30, 2017.

On January 11, 2017, a securities class action lawsuit was filed AZZ Inc. over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants repeatedly misrepresented their financial results, failed to report revenues in compliance with FASB accounting standards, lacked adequate controls over financial reporting and failed to disclose the failure of more than two years of purported efforts to evaluate new accounting standards.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

