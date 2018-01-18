

MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - Anglo-Australian mining giant BHP Billiton plc (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) reported that its total iron ore production for the second-quarter ended December 31, 2017 was 61.56 million tonnes, up 3 percent from 60.05 million tonnes in the year-ago quarter.



BHP Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Mackenzie, said: '....The momentum we've built across the wider portfolio during the second quarter will flow through to an expected stronger second half operating performance. Together with incremental production from latent capacity projects in iron ore and copper, we expect volume growth of six per cent for the full year.'



Total iron ore production for the December 2017 half year was in line with the same period last year at 117 million tonnes, or 136 million tonnes on a 100 per cent basis. Guidance for the 2018 financial year remains unchanged at between 239 million tonnes and 243 million tonnes, or between 275 million tonnes and 280 million tonnes on a 100 per cent basis, with volumes weighted to the second half of the financial year as expected.



Total copper production for the December 2017 half year increased by 17 per cent to 833 thousand tonnes. Guidance for the 2018 financial year remains unchanged at between 1.655 million tonnes and 1.790 million tonnes.



Metallurgical coal production for the December 2017 half year decreased by four per cent to 20 million tonnes. Guidance for the 2018 financial year has been reduced to between 41 and 43 Mt and reflects lower volumes now expected at Broadmeadow and Blackwater. As a result of the reduced Broadmeadow and Blackwater volumes and compensatory increased production from higher cost pits, unit cost guidance is also expected to be negatively impacted and is currently under review.



Energy coal production for the December 2017 half year increased by four per cent to 14 million tonnes. Guidance for the 2018 financial year remains unchanged at 29 million tonnes to 30 million tonnes.



Nickel West production for the December 2017 half year increased by 11 per cent to 45 kt of nickel primarily due to improved performance at the Kalgoorlie smelter. Nickel production guidance for the 2018 financial year remains unchanged and is expected to be broadly in line with the 2017 financial year.



BHP expects Underlying EBIT in the December 2017 half year to include impairment charges --predominately related to conveyors at Escondida that are no longer planned to be utilised due to the successful completion of the Los Colorados Extension project-- in a range of US$250 million to US$350 million.



