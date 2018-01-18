

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has moved higher in back-to-back sessions, gathering almost 35 points or 1 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just shy of the 3,445-point plateau, and it's looking at another green light again on Thursday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat thanks to solid economic news from the United States and continued support from crude oil prices. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up - and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Wednesday as gains from the financials were capped by weakness from the properties, while the oil and insurance companies were mixed.



For the day, the index collected 8.08 points or 0.24 percent to finish at 3,444.67 after trading between 3,430.51 and 3,465.20. The Shenzhen Composite Index lost 5.82 points or 0.30 percent to end at 1,921.74.



Among the actives, Bank of China collected 0.47 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China jumped 1.97 percent, Agricultural Bank of China climbed 1.69 percent, Bank of Communications added 0.46 percent, China Life spiked 1.53 percent, Ping An Insurance shed 0.60 percent, China Vanke skidded 1.07 percent, Gemdale plummeted 4.02 percent, PetroChina advanced 1.26 percent and China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) tumbled 1.13 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is roundly positive as stocks opened higher on Wednesday and remained there throughout the session, allowing all three of the major averages to hit fresh record closing highs.



The Dow spiked 322.79 points or 1.25 percent to 26,111.65, while the NASDAQ climbed 74.59 points or 1.03 percent to 7,298.28 and the S&P 500 added 26.14 points or 0.94 percent to 2,802.56.



In economic news, the Federal Reserve's Beige Book painted a sunny picture of the U.S. economy, while respondents were optimistic about 2018 as wages increased in most districts. The Fed also noted that U.S. industrial production surged over the winter.



The earnings news wasn't as good, but it didn't seem to matter as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) and Bank of America Corp. (BAC) disappointed.



Crude oil futures rose Wednesday, staying near recent four-year highs ahead of U.S. inventories data later today. February WTI oil climbed 24 cents or 0.4 percent to $63.97/bbl.



Closer to home, China is scheduled to release a raft of data on Thursday, including Q4 figures for gross domestic product, plus December data for retail sales, industrial production and fixed asset investment.



GDP is expected to add 1.7 percent on quarter and 6.7 percent on year following the 1.7 percent quarterly increase and the 6.8 percent yearly gain in Q3.



Retail sales are expected to hold steady at 10.2 percent, while industrial production is expected to be unchanged at 6.1 percent. FAI is called higher by 7.1 percent, down from 7.2 percent in November.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX