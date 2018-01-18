

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks held near record highs on Thursday on optimism over prospects for global growth and improved corporate earnings.



The dollar pulled back from three-year lows after ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny voiced worries about the euro's recent strength against the dollar.



Oil extended gains on data showing a decline in U.S. crude inventories while gold hit a one-week low.



China's Shanghai Composite index was up nearly half a percent as investors await a raft of data due later in the day for direction. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 0.6 percent.



Official data released earlier in the day showed that China's property market remained largely stable in December despite tough purchase restrictions.



Japan's Nikkei index was up 0.4 percent to hit a fresh 26-year high as the dollar held steady against the yen. While exporters and technology companies surged, healthcare stocks were broadly lower.



Australia's benchmark ASX 200 was moving up 0.1 percent, rebounding from a one-month low reached on Wednesday, after employment figures for December jumped past expectations.



South Korea's Kospi was rising 0.3 percent as the Bank of Korea left its policy rate steady as expected, citing the recent softening in inflation. New Zealand's NZX-50 index was up 0.1 percent.



Overnight, U.S. stocks hit fresh record highs after industrial production surged more than expected in December and the Federal Reserve's Beige Book painted a sunny picture of the world's largest economy.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.3 percent to close above 26,000 for the first time ever, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.9 percent.



European markets ended Wednesday's session slightly lower in the wake of disappointing earnings updates and uncertainty over the shape of the government in Germany.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index eased 0.1 percent. The German DAX dropped half a percent while France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 fell around 0.4 percent each.



