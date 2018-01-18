Fluke Biomedical highlights new gas flow analyzers plus radiation quality assurance and safety products at Arab Health 2018

New products from Fluke Biomedical, RaySafe, and LANDAUER will be on display at the Dubai show

EVERETT, Washington, Jan. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluke Biomedical, RaySafe and LANDAUER will be demonstrating several new products at the Arab Health Exhibition and Congress held 29 January through 1 February at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The companies will be exhibiting in Sheikh Saeed Hall 1 at booth S1.C54.

The new products include:

Fluke Biomedical VT650 and VT900 Gas Flow Analyzers - featuring one-channel, full-range air flow functionality that streamlines testing. The VT650 and VT900 offer the highest accuracy and reliability on the market for gas flow and respiratory medical equipment testing, including all types of ventilators, flow meters, pressure gauges, anesthesia and other machines. The highly accurate VT650 is ideal for testing all types of ventilators and respiratory equipment at a competitive price. The VT900 is ideal for technicians that also test anesthesia and flow meters needing ultra-low flow and ultra-low pressure for the highest accuracy. Both are built with a compact, lightweight, all-in-one design, which allows you to easily test on-the-go.

LANDAUER microSTARiiSystem - includes a compact, lightweight and portable reader that offers Optically Stimulated Luminescence (OSL) technology for secondary verification of doses for patient therapy quality assurance (QA). The system includes software to be used with LANDAUER's nanoDOT' compact single point radiation measuring dosimeter, ideal for placing anywhere on the surface of a patient's body or phantom for onsite verification of radiation dose in medical dosimetry applications.

RaySafe i3 Personal Dosimeter Radiation Monitoring System - the latest generation of the real-time dosimetry family, the system includes a set of RaySafe real-time personal radiation dosimeters coupled with a display and software to provide a complete, immediate visual of radiation exposures using easy-to-read bar graphs. The instant feedback empowers medical staffs to learn and adapt their behavior on the go, minimizing unnecessary radiation exposure. Measurements are simultaneously stored for post-procedure analysis, facilitating continued learning and enabling comparisons over time, between labs and between users.

RaySafe X2 Solo X-ray QA Measurement System -speeds measurements by eliminating unnecessary steps such as positioning the sensor, choosing a setting, or interpreting results. The sensors are orientation independent so technicians simply place the sensor in the X-ray beam and turn on the instrument. The rest is automatic - no menus or special settings needed. Based on the same technology as the multi-modality RaySafe X2, the X2 Solo offers the same user-friendliness and performance to meet all quality assurance or service measurement needs for specific X-ray modalities. RaySafe X2 Solo is available in two models: X2 Solo R/F for all radiography and fluoroscopy measurements, and X2 Solo DENT, tailor-made for dental X-ray applications including a new holder for panoramic.

About Fluke Biomedical

We empower our everyday heroes to focus only on protecting lives.

Fluke Biomedical is the premier, global provider of test and measurement equipment and services to the healthcare industry. The company serves biomedical engineers, quality-assurance technicians, medical physicists, oncologists and radiation-safety professionals and is continually expanding our range of solutions to a broader range of health and safety professionals. For more information, visit www.flukebiomedical.com.

About RaySafe

Unfors RaySafe is the global leader of X-ray quality assurance solutions to help protect patients and staff from unnecessary radiation. Its solutions are designed to minimize the need for user interaction, bringing unprecedented simplicity and usability to the X-ray room. RaySafe is committed to establishing a radiation safety culture wherever technicians, medical staff and patients encounter radiation. For more information, visit www.raysafe.com.

About LANDAUER

LANDAUER is committed to improving public health and safety by advancing research, technology, and services related to radiation measurement and medical physics. Proprietary technologies like its digital dosimetry platform and leading optically stimulated luminescence (OSL) technology for measuring radiation exposure are setting the standard of radiation safety. Everything the company does is focused on providing peace of mind to organizations and individuals with exposure to ionizing radiation. For more information, visit www.landauer.com.

