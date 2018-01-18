Finom Blockchain Platform Begins its Second Token Sale in Market First

TEUFEN, Switzerland, January 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The financial blockchain company Finom AG, developer of a unified platform for mining and trading cryptocurrencies and tokens, announces the launch of NOM token crowdsale intended for private investors and the crypto community.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/619911/Finom_AG_Logo.jpg )



Over the course of the first campaign, the public allocation of FIN security tokens, which ended on 30 December 2017, Finom attracted over $41 million with more than 7,000 investors participated. $34 million of that amount was invested in the presale stage.

"Our first token sale experience was successful: we were able to raise one of the market's largest investment volumes. We saw a large potential for NOM utility tokens, which investors received as a bonus when purchasing FIN tokens. The wider the NOM token application within the project, the more value it generates. As a result, we decided to make the NOM tokens a full-fledged payment tool within the platform. This will demand the development process changes and tighter services integration," says Kirill Suslov, CEO of Finom AG.

To reach these goals, the company will carry out the release of an additional number of NOM utility tokens and will lower their starting price to make it more convenient for payments even with small transactions. The new campaign will allow the company to attract more private investors from the crypto community, who themselves make up the ecosystem's target demographic.

This will be the first instance in market history that a project launches a separate campaign for the allocation of a different kind of token. It will begin on 1 February and last until 3 March 2018.

The FIN security token facilitated a single company and shareholder pool formation, while the goal of the new crowdsale is to widen the architecture of the Finom ecosystem. The first sale participants will receive incentives to become involved in the second: they will be credited with additional NOM tokens, which will increase their assets and offered a special discount for purchasing NOM tokens.

Finom is building a new, integrated blockchain platform with an intelligent AI-based assistant that will help users in understanding and setting tasks and will provide them with all necessary services from a single entry point.

Finom is a financial blockchain corporation grown out of five companies: Nanopool, TabTrader, Cryptonit, Cryptal, and Beetle.io. Services already reach 520,000 users in 178 countries.

Disclaimer:

This press release contains statements which, to the extent that they do not recite historical facts, constitute forward-looking statements. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and may include the words "may," "will," "could," "should," "would," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan" or other words or expressions of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of Finom about future events. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from those that might be anticipated from forward-looking statements. Considering these and other uncertainties, the reader should not regard the inclusion of a forward-looking statement in this press release as a representation by Finom that its plans and objectives will be achieved, and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Finom does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

Toma Besedina

Finom PR Manager

pr@finom.io

+79650195246

