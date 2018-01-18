

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's industrial production increased less than initially estimated in November, latest figures from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed Thursday.



Industrial production rose at a stable rate of 0.5 percent month-over-month in November, just below the 0.6 percent increase reported earlier.



Shipments grew 2.3 percent over the month, revised down slightly from a 2.4 percent gain estimated initially.



At the same time, inventories fell 0.8 percent, slower than the 1.0 percent decline seen in the flash data.



On a yearly basis, industrial production growth eased to 3.6 percent in November from 5.9 percent in October.



Data also showed that capacity utilization remained flat in November after a 0.2 percent increase in the preceding month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX