

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch unemployment rate remained stable in December, after falling in the previous two months, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate came in at 4.4 percent in December, the same rate as in November.



In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 5.4 percent.



The number of unemployed people totaled 395,000 in December, down from 397,000 in the preceding month.



On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate dropped to 4.1 percent in December from 4.4 percent in November.



During the year 2017, the unemployment rate was 4.9 percent. On average, 101 thousand people were less unemployed throughout 2017 than in 2016.



