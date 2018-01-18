

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Reversing direction, the Japanese yen climbed against its most major opponents in late Asian deals on Thursday.



The yen rose to 111.11 against the greenback, from an early 6-day low of 111.48.



The yen recovered to 153.65 against the pound, 115.28 against the franc and 89.29 against the loonie, from its previous lows of 154.01, 115.49 and 89.55, respectively.



If the yen rises further, it may find resistance around 110.5 against the greenback, 152.00 against the pound, 114.00 against the franc and 88.00 against the loonie.



