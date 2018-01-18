

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - TSMC (TSM) reported fourth-quarter net income of NT$99.29 billion, and earnings per share of NT$3.83 ($0.64 per ADR unit). Year-over-year, net income and EPS both slightly decreased 0.9%. The company said the decreases in net income and EPS were mainly due to the strong appreciation of NT dollars, which affected the operating profit margin rate negatively by about two percentage points.



Fourth-quarter revenue was NT$277.57 billion, up 5.9% from prior year. In US dollars, revenue was $9.21 billion, up 11.6% year-over-year. In the fourth quarter, shipments of 10-nanometer accounted for 25% of total wafer revenue; 16/20-nanometer process technology accounted for 20% of total wafer revenue; and advanced technologies, defined as 28-nanometer and more advanced technologies, accounted for 63% of total wafer revenue.



