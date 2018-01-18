

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch export growth accelerated in November to the highest level in five months, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.



The volume of exports advanced 9.4 percent year-over-year in November, well above the 5.1 percent rise in October.



Moreover, the latest rate of growth was the strongest since June, when exports had grown 10.7 percent.



In November, main groups that showed notable increases in exports were passenger cars, machines and equipment.



The volume of imports climbed 5.3 percent in November from a year ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX