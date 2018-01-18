

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open on a positive note Thursday as investors bet on increased economic growth and improved corporate earnings.



Asian stocks are trading mixed ahead of a raft of Chinese data due later in the day. Official data released earlier in the day showed that China's property market remained largely stable in December despite tough purchase restrictions.



Japan's industrial production increased less than initially estimated in November, while Australia's employment figures for December jumped past expectations in a clear sign that the labor market is improving.



Elsewhere, the Bank of Korea left its policy rate steady as expected, citing the recent softening in inflation.



The dollar ticked up after strong economic data from the United States while the euro nursed losses after ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny voiced worries about the euro's recent strength against the dollar.



Gold drifted lower on dollar strength while oil extended gains on data showing a decline in U.S. crude inventories and amid threats of rebel attacks in Nigeria.



Overnight, U.S. stocks hit fresh record highs after industrial production surged more than expected in December and the Federal Reserve's Beige Book painted a sunny picture of the world's largest economy.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.3 percent to close above 26,000 for the first time ever, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.9 percent.



European markets ended Wednesday's session slightly lower in the wake of disappointing earnings updates and uncertainty over the shape of the government in Germany.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index eased 0.1 percent. The German DAX dropped half a percent while France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 fell around 0.4 percent each.



