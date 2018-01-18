Operator opens doors to Swedish players; flicks switch on major TV marketing campaign to support launch

Award-winning online casino operator, PlayOJO, has taken its unique approach to fairness and transparency to Sweden, launching to players in the country for the very first time today.

The launch has been boosted by a multi-million-SEK TV and online advertising campaign, which aims to educate players about PlayOJO's ethos to be a fair online casino that gives players more control over their money.

To celebrate its launch in Sweden, PlayOJO will be offering players a special bonus: new players receive one free spin for every 10 SEK deposited (up to 50 free spins). All wins from free spins are paid in cash and without wagering requirements

The disruptive challenger brand has made a big impression in the UK with its approach to responsible gambling. It is open and honest with its terms and conditions, marketing, promotions and bonusing, and believes the money players win should be theirs.

Its innovative OJOplus rewards players with money back on every single wager, which can be withdrawn into their wallet at any time. All bonuses and rewards come with no wagering requirements, so what players see is what they get it's that simple.

Ohad Narkis, from PlayOJO, said: "There has been a 22% drop in the number of Swedish players accessing online gambling products over this past 12 months. The main reason? A lack of trust in the operators behind the sites.

"Here at PlayOJO we put the player first. There are no dodgy upfront bonuses with massive wagering requirements, or complex terms and conditions you can't get your head around. We are fair, honest and transparent what you see is what you get, and that's what players expect.

"We believe this approach will be hugely popular with players in Sweden, and we hope to encourage those that have taken a step away from gambling products to return to the games they love, but in an environment they trust."

PlayOJO launched in the UK in February 2017, and has already taken the market by storm with its "for the players" stance. This approach has seen it pick up several industry awards, including Rising Star at the EGR Operator Awards 2017.

