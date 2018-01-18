Bouw to help drive the development of technology and strategic partnerships

Nuggets, a groundbreaking consumer blockchain platform aiming to transform the world of online payment, privacy and security by enabling consumers to take back control of their personal data, is pleased to announce that Joshua J. Bouw, world renowned blockchain expert and co-Founder of Blackcoin, has joined the team as a Senior Strategic Advisor.

Bouw brings deep knowledge of blockchain technology to his new role at Nuggets, where he will provide expert advice and direction on Nuggets' technical strategy. An ambitious and hands-on entrepreneur, Bouw will help Nuggets develop new partnerships, as well as refine and explore additional applications for Nuggets' groundbreaking technology.

Bouw co-founded Blackcoin in 2014, the first ever 100% proof-of-stake cryptocurrency and one of the most successful later stage cryptocurrencies. Bouw also guided and supported the BlackHalo and BitHalo smart contracting platform becoming the first ever receiver of a smart contract. He also helped establish the world's first multipool, to bring mining to Blackcoin. Bouw went on to support and guide many other cryptocurrency projects in their infancy, including Qtum and Gamecredits.

Given his in-depth knowledge and understanding of the blockchain and cryptocurrency, Bouw sees a clear need for Nuggets in the online payments marketplace.

"The current state of online payments is pretty scary I don't think it's safe at all," said Bouw. "Nuggets will change this." "I can't wait to get stuck in," added Bouw. "The initial uses for Nuggets are showing great potential, and I'm already developing ideas for how the technology can be expanded."

The Nuggets team is delighted to welcome Bouw. "We've really struck gold getting Joshua on board as his cryptocurrency and blockchain experience is second-to-none," said Nuggets Founder Alastair Johnson. "Not only that, but he shares our ambition and determination to transform the payment, privacy and security arena. With Joshua on-board with the current team, you can expect big things from Nuggets."

With this second high-profile appointment in just under one week, Nuggets lays further foundations for its future and pushes confidently towards its token sale and launch.

About Nuggets

Nuggets is an e-commerce payments and ID platform. It stores your personal and payment data securely in the blockchain, so you never have to share it with anyone not even Nuggets. It was inspired by CEO Alastair Johnson's experience of having his payment details used fraudulently and the complicated, frustrating process that ensued. Nuggets solves this problem, using zero knowledge storage, encryption, privacy, security and trust, all combined with the decentralised immutable ledger.

For consumers, Nuggets is a single, secure sign-on for payment, login and ID verification, with no tracking or selling of your activity. Access is purely through biometrics to replace usernames and passwords.

For businesses, Nuggets will mean the end of vast, vulnerable databases of customer data, minimising the risk of regulatory issues. The Nuggets platform is agnostic, and will be available across e-commerce platforms and payment gateways.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180117006502/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Nuggets

Brian Ruby, 203-682-8268

brian.ruby@icrinc.com

or

Kelly Ferraro, 646-277-1291

kelly.ferraro@icrinc.com