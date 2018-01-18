GECKO Governance, which has created the first RegTech Blockchain solution for financial services institutions, is pleased to announce that it received US $1 million in seed investment financing from COSIMO Ventures.

GECKO's award-winning suite of Blockchain-integrated technology products allows fund managers and banks to schedule all end-to-end compliance and regulatory tasks in a single platform, and provides them with a verifiable, independent audit trail of compliance that satisfies global financial regulators. From bank stress testing and operational due diligence to fund launches and investor on-boarding, GECKO is the first to offer live oversight of all compliance requirements, resulting in a streamlined, cost-effective solution that vastly improves customers' operational efficiency.

"This investment will help to accelerate the global expansion of GECKO Governance as it pioneers a new market for RegTech in financial services through its Blockchain solution," said Ciaran Hynes, Managing Partner at COSIMO. "We are pleased to support this innovative team as part of our investment strategy to build and grow new deep technology companies that offer unique solutions for commercial markets."

Based in Dundalk, Ireland and with offices in New York and Sydney, GECKO was a recipient of the 2016 "Seedcorn Competition," Europe's largest start-up prize, and placed 10th in 2017 in the RegTech 100, a list of the most influential RegTech companies worldwide. The company will use the capital financing to add staff in all of its offices as it expands technology development and client services.

"Our Blockchain solution is agile and fully customizable, allowing us to integrate with each financial services firm's systems and set of best practices," said Shane Brett, Chief Executive Officer and co-Founder of GECKO. "Blockchain is the future for regulatory and compliance in financial services, and we are pleased to have COSIMO Ventures' support as we expand to meet growing demand in this sector."

For more information about GECKO Governance, visit www.geckogovernance.com. To learn more about COSIMO Ventures, visit www.cosimoventures.com.

About GECKO Governance

GECKO Governance has developed the world's first Blockchain solution for financial services regulatory compliance. Founded in 2014, the company has offices in Dundalk, Ireland, New York and Sydney, allowing it to provide oversight of all compliance tasks, as well as an independent audit trail for regulators in real time. Winner of the 2016 Seedcorn Competition, the company also placed 10th among the RegTech 100 in 2017. GECKO Governance is a Founding Member of the International RegTech Association (IRTA) For more information visit www.geckogovernance.com.

About COSIMO Ventures

COSIMO Ventures is an investment firm focused on transforming promising deep technology companies into global industry leaders. With offices in Boston, New York and Dublin, COSIMO Ventures invests in sectors including blockchain, cryptocurrencies, virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and the Internet of Things (IoT). The company also offers special expertise in working with promising Irish and UK early stage technology companies and supporting their global expansion. More information can be found at www.cosimoventures.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180117006543/en/

Contacts:

ArcPoint Strategy

Christine Dunn

cdunn@arcpointstrategy.com