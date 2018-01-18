ICIS Launches New Descriptive and Diagnostic Analytics Tools for the Petrochemicals Markets

LONDON, January 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ICIS, the market intelligence and analytics provider, has launched a new suite of analytics tools for the petrochemicals and fertilizers sectors. This follows a significant investment in technology and analytics to meet the need for complex market intelligence required to navigate the levels of disruption seen in today's markets.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/619935/ICIS_Logo.jpg )



The new analytics solutions complement the existing market intelligence that ICIS provides for global commodities markets, giving their customers a 360-degree view of the market. These tools offer industry players the data and insight to enable market participants to rapidly respond to changing markets, and to better spot and optimise opportunities in order to gain a competitive advantage.

"These are challenging times for the petrochemicals industry, so we've listened to our customers and invested in developing what they need to keep ahead of competition," ICIS Petrochemicals Product Director Charmaine Chew said.

"Our tools are easy to use and intuitive, enabling market information to be filtered and giving a 360-degree view that connects the dots and provides critical answers at a glance - thereby simplifying workflows and saving time," Chew said.

"We give our customers control so that they can focus on making the right decisions, especially in these times of market volatility and disruptions, with access to all the updated information and precise data that they need."

The new petrochemicals analytics tools include:

Live Supply Disruptions Tracker - Real-time data on global plant outages and maintenance for the next 12 months, plus the precise impact of the capacity changes from planned and unplanned plant outages with at-a-glance visual data.

Price Drivers Analytics - Charts and analysis with impact commentary to understand the key factors driving market fundamentals, trade flows and price trends - and what this means to your business.

Supply and Demand Outlooks - A digestible overview for the entire commodity value chain with comparisons of supply and demand trends across regions, supporting international trade decisions and saving critical time spent gathering the essential data.

Rob Kolkman, Managing Director of ICIS, said: "We worked closely with our customers to fully understand the challenges that they face every day and the vast information that they need to filter through to make decisions."

"We combined this invaluable insight with technology and knowledge from our extensive global team of market experts to develop the tools and insight needed to make complex decisions quickly, reduce risk and maximise on opportunities. We have incorporated sophisticated analytics, real-time updates and visualisation of complex data to give versatility and aid faster decision-making."

The new ICIS analytics solutions offer a unique 'whole-market perspective' backed up by robust analytical tools that look below the surface, to reveal the true impact of change as it happens.

"This is the latest step in enhancing our analytics tools. We will continue to invest more and work closely with our customers to further develop our predictive and prescriptive capabilities. Our customers want to not only see what is happening within the market, they also need to look ahead to potential scenarios and advise on the best route to maximise the outcomes of their decisions. We can help with that," Kolkman added.

Find out more about ICIS Petrochemicals Analytics Solutions.

