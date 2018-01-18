Crystal Amber Fund Limited - PDMR notification

18 January 2018

Crystal Amber Fund Limited

(the "Company')

Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

The Company has been notified that the Investment Manager, Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited, a PDMR of the Company has sold 800,000 ordinary shares in the Company. Following the transaction, Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited holds 3,405,287 Ordinary Shares (equivalent to 3.49 per cent. of the Company's voting rights).

Details of the transaction(s) can be found in the Notification of Dealing Form below.