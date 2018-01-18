

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Riksbank is likely to hike interest rates in September as the recent decline in domestic inflation may prove temporary amid robust resource utilization, Stephen Brown, an economist at Capital Economics, said.



Swedish CPIF inflation, which is the Riksbank's official target variable and excludes the direct effects of interest rate changes, eased to 1.9 percent in December from 2.0 percent in November, official data showed on January 12.



The breakdown was discouraging as it revealed slowing inflation in the recreation and culture, restaurants, and miscellaneous categories, for which prices are mainly determined by domestic forces, the economist observed.



'The fall in CPIF inflation would have been even larger were it not for rises in inflation in the food, clothing, and furniture and household goods categories, which have large imported components,' Brown added.



However, the slowdown in domestic inflation is likely to prove temporary, the economist anticipated. Looking ahead, high level of resource utilization suggests that domestic inflation will pick up strongly.



The outlook for household demand remained strong at seven-year high in December despite recent falls in house prices.



While many forecasters think that the Bank will once again delay its plans, the economist said the bank will follow through with its guidance and hike rate in September.



Ultimately, the Riksbank is expected to tighten policy by more than investors currently expect in 2019, the economist added.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX