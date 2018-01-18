HKScan Corporation Stock Exchange Release January 18, 2018 09:00 (EET)



Preliminary information on HKScan's 2017 result



In 2017, HKScan Corporation's net sales were approximately EUR 1 808 million and comparable operating profit (EBIT) was approximately EUR -18 million. The estimated ramp up cost of the new Rauma unit and the related negative impact of the lost poultry sales due to the lowered delivery capability in Finland amounted together to some EUR 25 million in total. Figures are based on preliminary unaudited information.



HKScan Corporation revised its operating profit outlook on 31 October 2017 and estimated its comparable operating profit (EBIT) for 2017 to be at loss.



HKScan Corporation publishes its financial statements 2017 bulletin on Wednesday 7 February 2018.



