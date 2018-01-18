HKScan Corporation Press release 18 January 2018 at 9.15 EET



Invitation - HKScan publishes its financial statements 2017 bulletin on 7 February 2018



HKScan Corporation publishes its financial statements 2017 bulletin on Wednesday 7 February 2018 at about 8:00 a.m. Finnish time. Information meeting for analysts, institutional investors and media will be organized at Hotel Haven's auditorium (address: Eteläranta 16, Helsinki) at 10-11 a.m. the same day. Morning coffee will be served from 9:30 a.m.



The interim report will be presented by Jari Latvanen, President and CEO, and Mikko Forsell, CFO. EVP, Operations Sami Sivuranta will present the status of the Rauma unit's ramp up. The event will be held in Finnish.



Please enrol to the information meeting latest on Friday, 2 February 2018 to HKScan Communications, communications@hkscan.com (phone +358 10 570 5700).



Conference calls in English will be arranged upon separate requests. Those interested in the calls, kindly contact Marjukka Hujanen, marjukka.hujanen@hkscan.com (phone +358 10 570 6218) to make an appointment.



HKScan Corporation Mikko Saariaho EVP Communications and Corporate Responsibility



