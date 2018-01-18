The operational performance of AS Tallinna Vesi in 2017 once again reflects the high standards achieved in the supply of pure drinking water to the inhabitants, treatment of wastewater, maintenance of the water and sewerage networks and customer service.



Record low level of leakages in the water network



For Tallinna Vesi it has always been important to use natural resources sparingly and in a responsible way. Thanks to the preventive maintenance and targeted capital investments into the networks and committed performance of our emergency teams in 2017, we achieved the lowest level of leakages of all time within our water network - 13.82%. This means that Tallinna Vesi has managed to reduce water losses by more than one percentage point during one year (15.07% in 2016).



We belong to the top of European utilities



Tallinna Vesi's customer satisfaction levels continue to be evenly high in all segments. Our customers gave us significantly higher ratings than the average level of European utilities sector. According to the survey carried out by Kantar Emor, the Company scored 88-92 TRI*M index points on 100-points scale against the European average of 65 points.



Tallinna Vesi received 36 written complaints from customers. The number of complaints concerning water pressure, blockages and draining of storm water has dropped considerably. The Company managed to keep its promises in almost all cases.



Reliable and high quality service



Besides the high standards of customer service, customer satisfaction is strongly affected above all by a reliable and high quality service. We do not compromise the quality of drinking water and once again this is demonstrated by high level of compliance with the stipulated standards, at 99.93%. End-users' trust in the quality of tap water among users also remains high -75% of them drink tap water.



In order to ensure the reliability of service to our consumers, numerous considerable investments were made in 2017, the largest of which was providing an alternative pipe to supply consumers in Mustamäe, Õismäe and Harku. The average duration of water interruptions per property dropped to 3 hours and 8 minutes (3.14 hours) in 2017 (3.44 hours in 2016).



The number of blockages has also reduced gradually over the years and in 2017 reached 654 blockages (670 in 2016). In order to inform people more of their own role in avoiding unpleasant sewer blockages, we launched an awareness campaign in 2017 to remind them that trash must not be thrown to the toilet.



We care for the environment



Tallinna Vesi's focus lied on contributing to the local community and promoting environmental education also in 2017. We organised water seminars in nurseries and schools, we hosted numerous tour groups in our water and wastewater treatment plants and organised doors-open days.



Besides our long-term sponsorship projects, we are also committed to making pure drinking water available in public spaces and allowing people to choose a more environmentally friendly alternative to bottled water. In 2017, we opened several new public water taps and plan to continue setting them up also in 2018.



Indicator Unit 2017 12 2016 12 2017 Q4 2016 Q4 months months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Drinking water -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Compliance of water quality at the % 99.93% 99.93% 100.00% 100.00% customers' tap Water loss in the water distribution % 13.82% 15.07% 14.69% 14.14% network Average duration of water h 3.14 3.44 2.91 3.21 interruptions per property in hours Wastewater -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of sewer blockages No 654 670 134 167 Number of sewer bursts No 135 107 26 34 Wastewater treatment compliance with % 100.0% 100.0% 100.00% 100.00% environmental standards Customer Service -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of written complaints No 36 45 7 16 Number of customer contacts regarding No 219 166 42 58 water quality Number of customer contacts regarding No 298 339 58 92 water pressure Number of customer contacts regarding No 1,111 1,190 299 281 blockages and discharge of storm water Responding written customer contacts % 99.94% 99.46% 99.97% 99.93% within at least 2 work days Number of failed promises No 5 4 2 0 Notification of unplanned water % 98.2% 98.8% 95.92% 99.84% interruptions at least 1 h before the interruption





Eliis Vennik Head of Communications Tallinna Vesi (+372) 626 2275 Eliis.vennik@tvesi.ee