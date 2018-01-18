Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO), a long-term financial partner of European SMEs supporting their development through financing solutions across the entire capital structure, today announced its backing of Ring Capital, a venture capital firm founded by Geoffroy Bragadir and Nicolas Celier in 2017. Tikehau Capital has also acquired a 25 percent stake in the company.

Ring Capital, which has also secured investment from AG2R La Mondiale, BPI France, Bred and Danone, is launching with an initial investment capacity of over €140 million. The fund will be investing in growth stage companies with the potential to become European tech leaders, working closely with entrepreneurs.

Ring Capital plans to acquire minority interests by investing between €1 million and €15 million either on its own or with co-investors and to take part in operations such as capital increases and buy-backs from founders and initial shareholders.

The company aims to add around 15 firms to its portfolio by the end of 2021, and has already completed one investment in a scale-up, whilst two other transactions are currently being finalised.

The investment team is headed by Nicolas Celier, who has been investing in French start-ups for over 20 years, and by Geoffroy Bragadir, an entrepreneur turned investor. The team consists of venture capital experts who have extensive operating experience in the technology sector.

As one of the largest investors in Ring Capital, Tikehau Capital will take part in the company's governance by serving on various committees.

"Entrepreneurship is deeply rooted in Tikehau Capital's DNA. Hence, we are delighted to extend our value chain to venture capital through our support in the creation of Ring Capital. We are looking forward to teaming up with experts in the financing of scale-ups and to encourage the emergence of future European tech leaders," said Antoine Flamarion, co-founder of Tikehau Capital.

"Ring Capital was created to support the needs of a growing number of established, often profitable start-ups seeking to accelerate their growth. Beyond financing, these companies are in critical need for high-quality operational assistance to achieve their international growth or development plans. Ring Capital offers them an additional team combining tech specialists with a community of mentors mixing well-known entrepreneurs, CEOs and CTOs who have successful scale-up experience. Tikehau Capital's backing and minority interest in Ring Capital have already been beneficial to our deal flow and business network, and will allow us to increase our capacity when necessary," added Geoffroy Bragadir and Nicolas Celier, co-founders of Ring Capital.

About Tikehau Capital

Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment Group which manages €12.6bn of assets, with shareholders' equity of €2.3bn. The Group invests in various asset classes (private debt, real-estate, private equity and liquid strategies), including through its asset management subsidiary Tikehau IM, on behalf of institutional and private investors. Controlled by its managers, alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital employs 185 staff in its Paris, London, Brussels, Madrid, Milan, Seoul and Singapore offices.

Tikehau Capital is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP)

www.tikehaucapital.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180117006519/en/

Contacts:

Press Contacts:

Tikehau Capital +33 1 40 06 18 40

Julien Sanson jsanson@tikehaucapital.com

Image 7: 44 781 864 18 03

Leslie Jung ljung@image7.uk.com