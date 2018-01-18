sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 18.01.2018

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

Aura Energy Limited - Issue of Shares on Exercise of Options

PR Newswire
London, January 18

AURA ENERGY LIMITED
("Aura' or the "Company')

Issue of Shares on Exercise of Options

Aura wishes to inform the market of the following change in the number of fully paid ordinary shares on issue of no par value:

Number of ordinary shares to be issued:

Exercise of options over ordinary share with a maturity on 5 February 2018 at 2.5 cents pursuant to capital raising on 6 February 2016
6,000,000
Total number of ordinary shares on issue860,318,646
Ordinary shares held in TreasuryNIL
Expected Admission date25 January 2018


The total number of ordinary shares on issue following the issue of the above shares will be 860,318,646 Ordinary Shares and this figure may be used by Shareholders, from the appropriate time, as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

As disclosed above, the Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

For more information please visit www.auraenergy.com.au or contact the following:

Aura Energy Limited
Peter Reeve(Executive Chairman)		Telephone: +61 (3) 9516 6500
info@auraenergy.com.au
WH IrelandLimited
Adrian Hadden
Katy Mitchell
James Sinclair-Ford		Telephone:+44 (0) 207220 1666
Yellow Jersey PR Limited
Charles Goodwin
Joe Burgess		Telephone:
+44 (0) 7748 843 871
+44 (0) 7769 325 254

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.


