

DUNSTABLE (dpa-AFX) - Whitbread plc (WTB.L) reported that its third-quarter total group sales rose 5.6%. Group UK like-for-like sales increased 0.3% reflecting recent tougher market conditions. Premier Inn UK achieved total hotel sales growth of 5.5% in the quarter, while Costa UK delivered total sales growth of 7.2%.



Alison Brittain, Whitbread CEO, stated: 'We have made good progress in executing our strategy and have grown group sales so far this year by 6.8%. This growth, combined with the results from our group-wide efficiency programme, means that we are on track to achieve expectations for the full year.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX