GKN PLC - Statement re rejection of unsolicited offer

18 January 2018

GKN plc ("GKN")

Statement regarding rejection of unsolicited offer

Further to its rejection of the offer announced on 17 January 2018 by Melrose Industries PLC ("Melrose"), GKN wishes to correct some of the misleading statements made by Melrose in its announcement and investor presentation released on 15 January 2018.

Response to statements made by Melrose

Melrose states that the terms of its offer represent a premium of approximately 32% over the closing share price of GKN on 5 January 2018, the last business day prior to the approach. GKN believes that this statement is misleading. GKN's Board considers 32% to be a fake premium.Melrose's market capitalisation on 5 January was significantly smaller than GKN's on the same day, Melrose is proposing to fund 80% of the offer consideration in shares and Melrose brings no industrial synergies.Instead, GKN's shareholders are themselves funding the majority of this premium.The true, delivered premium is less than 11% (1)(2)(3) .



Melrose implies that GKN wants a "hasty break-up" of its businesses. This is not the case.As clearly stated in GKN's announcement released on 12 January, the timing of the separation will be determined by the need to maximise the economic benefits and minimise the costs associated with separation. The immediate focus of GKN's new management is on executing Project Boost which aims to deliver a step change in cash generation and profit margin.



Melrose implies that it can replicate the operational improvements and generate shareholder returns consistent with what it has achieved previously in substantially smaller businesses, supplying vastly different customer types. GKN is a significantly larger business than any which Melrose has acquired in the past. GKN is more than 5 times larger than any of Melrose's prior acquisitions by revenue. Melrose has very limited experience at Board level of managing Tier 1 aerospace and automotive suppliers. In contrast, Anne Stevens, having been COO of Ford Americas and Chairman, CEO and President of Carpenter Technology, has direct experience of Tier 1 supplier relationships and of transforming a business of the size, complexity and technological content of GKN. Importantly, she has experience in aerospace, automotive and powder metallurgy.

Melrose implies that GKN's pension liability has increased due to delays in closing the main UK Pension Scheme to future accrual. GKN believes that this is not accurate. The increase in the total aggregate deficit is substantively due to movements in underlying discount rates. Furthermore, GKN notes the statement from the Pension Fund Trustees announced on 16 January 2018 and looks forward to continuing its close working relationship, which has ensured the sustainability of the pension funds through all the pressures that they have faced over many years. The mutual trust between GKN and the Pension Trustees was crucial in enabling last year's reformation of the Fund led by Jos Sclater, including GKN's injection of £250 million into the Scheme.



Melrose states that the terms of its proposal include 81 pence per GKN share payable in cash, which equates to a total cash amount of £1,391 million (4) . Melrose also states that it expects the combined group's net leverage to be in line with Melrose's declared strategy of approximately 2.5x EBITDA as a result of the transaction. GKN's own balance sheet is funding the vast majority of the 81 pence per share in cash.Melrose's leverage at 30 June 2017 was 2.3x EBITDA (5) , while GKN's leverage at 30 June 2017 was 0.6x EBITDA (6) .As a result, of the total £1,391 million of cash consideration, Melrose is only able to fund up to £75 million without leverage exceeding 2.5x EBITDA. This is equivalent to less than 5 pence per GKN share.The remainder is effectively being funded by GKN's existing balance sheet.



However, GKN wholeheartedly agrees with Melrose that GKN is comprised of world-leading businesses that offer upside potential. GKN looks forward to publishing further detailed information in the near future on its plans to deliver this upside potential to existing shareholders through the improvement of GKN's cash generation and profit margin as part of Project Boost, as first announced on 12 January.

Anne Stevens, Chief Executive, GKN, said:

"We believe GKN's current owners should retain 100% of the benefits of the clear upside potential in GKN, rather than handing 43% of this upside to Melrose and its shareholders. We have already stated that the terms of Melrose's offer fundamentally undervalue the Company and we are actively engaging with shareholders to explain how our transformation plan will provide value, whilst debunking some of Melrose's inaccurate assertions.'

Sources and bases

In this announcement

GKN's undisturbed market capitalisation on 5 January of £5,604 million is calculated based on a share price of 326.3 pence per GKN share (being the closing price on 5 January 2018, the last business day before the approach made by Melrose to the GKN Board) and basic shares outstanding (excluding shares held in Treasury) of 1,717,477,744 as announced by GKN on 12 January 2018. Melrose's undisturbed market capitalisation on 5 January of £4,224 million is calculated based on a share price of 217.6 pence per Melrose share (being the closing price on 5 January 2018, the last business day before the approach made by Melrose to the GKN Board) and basic shares outstanding of 1,941,200,503 as announced by Melrose on 12 January 2018. Based on an undisturbed market capitalisation of the enlarged group of £8,437 million, comprising GKN's undisturbed market capitalisation of £5,604 million and Melrose's undisturbed market capitalisation of £4,224 million, less the value of cash consideration to GKN shareholders of £1,391 million (4). Based on an exchange ratio of 1.49 new Melrose shares per GKN share as announced by Melrose on 17 January 2018, GKN shareholders would own approximately 57% of the enlarged group. The total value of the enlarged group attributable to GKN shareholders would therefore be £4,798 million. When the cash consideration of the offer is included with the above, the total offer value to GKN shareholders is £6,189 million. Assuming 1,717,477,744 basic shares outstanding for GKN, the delivered price per GKN share is 360 pence. This is equivalent to a premium of approximately 10.4% to the closing price of 326.3 pence per GKN share on 5 January 2018. Cash consideration to GKN shareholders is £1,391m based on 81 pence per share in cash (as announced by Melrose on 17 January 2018) and 1,717,477,744 basic shares outstanding (excluding shares held in Treasury) in GKN. Based on Melrose net debt of £669 million and Melrose net debt / EBITDA of 2.3x as stated in Melrose's unaudited results for the six months ended 30 June 2017. GKN net debt / EBITDA of 0.6x as stated in GKN's results announcement for the six months ended 30 June 2017.

