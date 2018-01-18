Alligator Bioscience appoints new VP Business Development

LUND, Sweden, Jan. 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm: ATORX), a biotechnology company developing antibody-based pharmaceuticals for tumor-directed immunotherapy, announced today the appointment of Anu Balendran, PhD, as Vice President Business Development.

Dr Balendran will be responsible for leading Alligator's preclinical projects towards out-licensing. He has a PhD in Biochemistry and will join Alligator from his current role as External Innovation Director, AstraZeneca. He will assume his new role on 1 May 2018.

This appointment follows those of Charlotte A Russell, MD, PhD, as Chief Medical Officer and Peter Ellmark, PhD, Associate Professor, as Vice President Discovery, in December 2017, as Alligator prepares a number of drug candidates for clinical studies, partnerships and licensing deals.

"With three preclinical projects approaching clinical development and our business model to out-license projects after proof-of-concept in cancer patients, we are very pleased to make this important appointment to the management team. We look forward to welcoming Anu to Alligator. He brings extensive international experience in drug licensing and collaboration, complementing the growing team at Alligator", said Per Norlén, CEO at Alligator Bioscience.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's growing pipeline includes four lead clinical and pre-clinical drug candidates (ADC-1013, ATOR-1015, ATOR-1017 and ALG.APV-527). ADC-1013 (JNJ-64457107) is licensed to Janssen Biotech, Inc., part of J&J, for global development and commercialization. Alligator's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX). The Company is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and has approximately 50 employees. For more information, please visit www.alligatorbioscience.com.

