

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) Thursday reported 3.2 percent growth in its revenue for the third quarter, with 2.7 percent growth in like-for-like revenue, and said it expects Group profit before tax for the year to be broadly in line with current market view.



The UK-based retailer of motoring, cycling and leisure products also said its sales for the quarter were slightly ahead of expectations, with growth led by the lower margin cycling business, but anticipates that the UK retail sales environment will remain subdued for the remainder of the year.



In the third quarter, Retail revenue was up 3.3 percent and Autocentres revenue rose 1.9 percent, supported by good trading over peak including Christmas. On a like-for-like basis, Retail revenue grew 2.9 percent and Autocentres revenue edged up 0.7 percent for the quarter.



Jonny Mason, CFO, said in a statement, 'We are pleased with the overall performance of the Group in the 15 week period given the difficult UK retail environment. We achieved record sales for Black Friday and Christmas thanks to great planning and execution and compelling product and service offers. Particular highlights included the growth in fitting services for car parts, cycle repair and increased sales of bikes, electric bikes and dash cams.'



