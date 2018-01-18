

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Experian plc. (EXPN.L), an information services company, reported that its third-quarter total revenue growth at actual rates was 8%, total revenue growth was 6% at constant exchange rates and organic revenue growth was 5%.



For the Group, organic revenue growth was 8% across B2B and (4%) in Consumer Services.



For the year as a whole the company continues to expect organic revenue growth of mid-single digits, with stable margins and further progress in Benchmark earnings per share.



In North America, the company delivered organic revenue growth of 5%, with total revenue growth of 7%, the difference largely reflecting the contribution from the Clarity acquisition.



Latin America delivered another strong quarter of growth, with total and organic revenue up 7% at constant exchange rates. Brazil performed strongly, driven by higher core volumes, reflecting improved market conditions, and recent client wins.



Total and organic revenue at constant exchange rates in the UK and Ireland was flat, as strength in B2B was offset by Consumer Services. B2B growth was led by consumer information services, credit pre-qualification services, fraud prevention services and strength in digital marketing volumes.



Experian said it will release results for the year ending 31 March 2018 on Thursday 17 May 2018.



