

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Chemring Group plc (CHG.L) reported pretax profit of 4.0 million pounds for the year ended 31 October 2017 compared to 8.0 million pounds, previous year. Profit after tax was 3.1 million pounds compared to 6.5 million pounds. Earnings per share from continuing operations declined to 1.1 pence from 2.4 pence. Underlying profit before tax increased by 30% to 44.1 million pounds from 34.0 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share were 12.6 pence compared to 10.1 pence.



Fiscal year revenue from continuing operations was 547.5 million pounds, compared to 477.1 million pounds, prior year.



The Group said its trading since the start of fiscal 2018 has been in line with expectations across all businesses. The Board announced its expectations for fiscal 2018 performance remain unchanged based on current FX rates.



Michael Flowers, Chemring Group Chief Executive, said: 'Improvements from Countermeasures and Sensors, together with the Operational Excellence Programme, are due to offset scheduled reductions in Energetics. The Group began the year with approximately 360 million pounds of orders due to be recognised as revenue in fiscal 2018, representing 70% of targeted fiscal 2018 revenues. Fiscal 2018 trading performance is again likely to have a significant second half weighting.'



The Board recommended a final dividend in respect of the year to 31 October 2017 of 2.0 pence per ordinary share. With the interim dividend of 1.0 pence per share, this results in a total dividend of 3.0 pence. If approved, the final dividend will be paid on 20 April 2018 to shareholders on the register on 6 April 2018.



