

Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) reported Thursday that its revenues for the nine months ended December 24 increased 2 percent on an underlying basis.



UKPIL underlying revenue was flat, with parcel revenue up 4% offsetting total letter revenue which was down 3%.



In its trading update, the company said its overall trading performance in the first nine months was good and in line with its performance in the first half.



GLS continues to deliver strong volume and revenue growth of 10 percent each. UK parcels performed well, with revenue growth of 4 percent and volume growth of 6 percent.



Meanwhile, UK letters revenues fell 3 percent and addressed letter volumes dropped 5 percent. The company said the volumes, excluding political parties' election mailings, were better than expected.



Moya Greene, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'We have had a good performance over the important Christmas period... Given our performance to date, we expect to see broadly similar volume and revenue trends in UK parcels and letters for the full year as in the nine months. In GLS, we expect underlying revenue growth for the full year to be broadly in line with the first half.'



The results for the full year ending March 25 are expected to be announced on May 17.



