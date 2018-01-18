Inositec, a pioneer in the development of life-saving small molecule drugs based on inositol hexaphosphate (IP6), announced today the appointment of Frits van Alphen, MD, as Chief Medical Officer.

Dr van Alphen has over 20 years of experience in clinical development and medical affairs, employed in roles of increasing responsibility. He has joined Inositec from Roche, where he headed the operational excellence team. He previously was Chief Medical Officer at Vifor Pharma, Head Medical Affairs Europe at Novartis as well as heading their Clinical Operations team in the Netherlands. Dr van Alphen has hands-on experience running Phase I to Phase IV studies across several therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, and nephrology. As a physician, Dr van Alphen worked several years in anesthesiology and intensive care. Dr van Alphen earned his medical degree at Leiden University, the Netherlands.

"As CMO at Inositec, I have the golden opportunity to utilize my broad experience and entrepreneurial mind-set to develop new medicines. These innovative products have the potential to significantly advance patient care in vascular and other calcification disorders, all with high unmet medical need," said Dr van Alphen.

"Dr van Alphen is a key addition to Inositec's team as we enter IND/CTA-enabling studies with our lead program in the vascular calcification space and fine-tune our clinical strategy in view of first-in-human studies in 2019," said CEO Dr Mattias Ivarsson.

About Inositec

Inositec is pioneering the development of life-saving small molecule drugs based on inositol phosphate, a natural facilitator of diverse cellular functions. Using its broadly applicable Inositune technology to adjust the chemical and physical properties of inositol phosphate analogs, Inositec is developing a novel class of drugs currently focusing on high-unmet medical needs related to calcification disorders. Inositec was founded in December 2015 based on the award-winning research of Dr Mattias Ivarsson, Prof Jean-Christophe Leroux and Prof Bastien Castagner at ETH Zurich, Switzerland. Further information can be found at www.inositec.com.

