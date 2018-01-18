Seven in a Row: BMW Motorrad Achieves Seventh All-Time Sales High in Succession in 2017

MUNICH, January 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

- Worldwide deliveries increase by 13.2% to 164,153 vehicles

-BMW Motorrad continues on its path of growth

-Focus on new markets and continue with model initiative

BMW Motorrad sold more motorcycles and maxi scooters in 2017 than ever before. Compared to the previous year, deliveries increased by 13.2 %. As of June 2017 a total of 164,153 vehicles (previous year: 145,032 units) were supplied to customers.

Stephan Schaller, General Director of BMWMotorrad: "2017 was another very successful year for BMW Motorrad. We achieved a sales record for the seventh time in succession. I would like to thank our customers most sincerely for the enormous trust they have placed in us.

With this next sales record, BMW Motorrad takes another great step towards reaching its planned 200.000 units sales target in the year 2020.

As Schaller says: "The 2017 sales figures once again show that our motorcycle strategy is taking effect. And we have a great deal planned for the coming years. We will continue to consistently pursue our current model initiative in the premium segment. We will expand our product range with emotional and innovative new products in 2018, too. The new middle class GS models are already underway and further great products will follow. BMW Motorrad is looking into the future with great confidence."

Strong sales growth in Europe and Asia.

The strongest growth was recorded above all in Europe in 2017. Here an all-time high was achieved. The engines of growth were once again France (16,607 units / +24.3 %), Italy (14,430 units / +17.3 %), Spain (11,193 units / +17.6 %) and the UK / IE (9,550 units / +8.7 %) where all sales figures increased considerably. Overall around 15.0 % more vehicles were delivered in Europe including Germany than in the previous year. The Asian market is also continuing to grow. China and Japan are among the Asian markets with the strongest double-digit growth. In India the BMW Group's own sales subsidiary has begun successfully selling BMW motorcycles.

Germany is once again the largest single market for BMW Motorrad. With 26,664 units sold, BMW Motorrad boosted sales by another 7.1 %. BMW Motorrad defends its position as the most successful motorcycle manufacturer on the German market in 2017, too.

GS models gaining ever more ground.

For the first time in BMW Motorrad's history, more than 50,000 units of the two R 1200 GS and GS Adventure travel enduros alone were sold. Sales of the traditionally strong R Series increased significantly overall. Thanks to the new R nineT model variants "Pure", "Racer" and "Urban G/S", sales in the flat twin boxer segment increased strongly by 9.6% to a total of 86,090 motorcycles.

The sports-oriented BMW S Series with the S 1000 RR Supersports Bike, the S 1000 R Power Roadster and the S 1000 XR Adventure Bike were sold 21,752 times worldwide. With a share of 13.3%, these three models continue to be an important pillar in the wide BMW Motorrad range.

New capacity segment below 500 cc is moving ahead under full steam.

11,595 units of the G 310 R and G 310 GS models introduced in 2017, were already delivered to customers by the end of the year. The two new displacement newcomers from BMW Motorrad are not only very popular in the intended growth markets such as South America or Asia. In Europe too, there is a great deal of interest among newcomers and re-starters for the agile all-rounders.

Luxury tourers in the fast lane.

Sales of the 6-cylinder models are also developing very positively. Already in its first year of sales, the K 1600 Bagger, which is aimed especially at the US market, is proof of the unbroken trend towards large-capacity, emotional touring bikes. Timo Resch, BMW Motorrad Head of Sales and Marketing: "With 6,719 units sold and a 50% increase in sales, our 6-cylinder models are among the big winners of 2017. After Germany, the USA will remain an important market for BMW Motorrad in the coming years, too. We will continue to increase our involvement in this important market in order to strengthen BMW Motorrad's position there." Resch continues: "We are also responding to the special US market requirements with the K 1600 Grand America recently presented at the Milan motorcycle show. By also consistently expanding our sales structure, we are generating a sound basis for strong growth.

BMW Motorrad as the innovative trailblazer.

In 2017 too, BMW Motorrad proved itself to be the innovative leader in many areas. The exclusive HP4 RACE with its lightweight carbon fibre frame and wheels attracted great attention. We also responded to the need for increasing digitalisation expressed by customers. The multifunctional instrument cluster with 6.5 inch full-colour TFT display featuring a wide range of navigation and communication functions was already launched in 2017. This feature is being expanded to further models now, too.

Outlook at 2018.

BMW Motorrad gets started in 2018 with a powerful product portfolio and is in excellent shape all round. Timo Resch, BMW Motorrad Head of Sales and Marketing: "We expect to see further growth in sales for our vehicles in 2018, too. We are looking forward to the positive impulses generated by the launch of the completely new F models F 750 GS and F 850 GS as well as the much anticipated C 400 X midsize scooter. Expanding our urban mobility product range is a key topic for the future of BMW Motorrad."

The BMW Group

With its four brands BMW, MINI, Rolls-Royce and BMW Motorrad, the BMW Group is the world's leading premium manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles and also provides premium financial and mobility services. The BMW Group production network comprises 31 production and assembly facilities in 14 countries; the company has a global sales network in more than 140 countries.

In 2017, the BMW Group sold over 2,463,500 passenger vehicles and more than 164,000 motorcycles worldwide. The profit before tax in the financial year 2016 was approximately € 9.67 billion on revenues amounting to € 94.16 billion. As of 31 December 2016, the BMW Group had a workforce of 124,729 employees.

The success of the BMW Group has always been based on long-term thinking and responsible action. The company has therefore established ecological and social sustainability throughout the value chain, comprehensive product responsibility and a clear commitment to conserving resources as an integral part of its strategy.

