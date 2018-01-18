Mining giant BHP said it was looking at offloading its US shale oil business either a trade sale, demerger or public offering. In a quarterly update the company reported a 20% rise in copper production to 429,000 tonnes, iron ore output rose 3% to 62m tonnes, 6% per cent to 48m barrels. The company said it would take a $250m-£350m impairment related to conveyors at Escondida that are no longer in use following the expansion project at the mine. BHP said half year results would include ...

