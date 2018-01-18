

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Infrastructure construction firm Balfour Beatty PLC (BBY.L) said that it expects 2017 earnings will benefit from a non-underlying one-off non-cash credit from the revaluation of US deferred tax liabilities. Based on the net deferred tax liabilities at the end of 2016 this credit is expected to be approximately 20 million pounds.



The US Government recently passed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act which contains significant tax reform measures.



The reduction in US Federal corporate income tax rates from 35% to 21% will lead to a reduction in the effective tax rate on US earnings from 40% to 26% in 2018 and beyond.



Furthermore, as a result of this reduced tax rate on US assets the Directors' valuation of the Investments portfolio will increase by approximately 95 million pounds.



Further information will be provided in the Group's 2017 full year results statement on March 14 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX