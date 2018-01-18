ESCATEC Creates New Innovative Solutions for Mutual Growth with Customers at New Flagship HQ

PENANG, Malaysia, January 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The electronic and box-build, design and manufacturing service provider ESCATEC, has recently purchased a new factory promising exciting new opportunities for customers. The new building, which will also be the new group headquarters, upgrades the company's infrastructure, enabling even more digitalisation and flexible, leaner production flows. This will assure mutual growth and continuing innovation for both customers and ESCATEC, now and in the future.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/630016/Escatec_Logo.jpg )

The relocation is expected to be completed by May, 2018. The move to the centre of Penang's Electronic Cluster, consolidates all ESCATEC's existing Penang facilities into the 21,000m² floor space, with the exception of the plastics production, which will remain at its present location just a few minutes' drive from the new HQ. All current employees will continue to contribute their wealth of skills, experience and know-how at the new location.

New digital infrastructure for ESCATEC's leading-edge equipment

The building's modern infrastructure is designed to optimally combine and digitalise the company's state-of-the-art equipment and assures the innovation customers require now and in the future. ESCATEC have invested 18.5 million USD, without any external financing, in the new facility incorporating additional automation and traceability for manufacturing Medical, Industrial, Automotive and high quality Consumer products.

Johan Halling, General Manager of ESCATEC Electronics and ESCATEC Medical in Penang says, "Our new building is designed for modern, smart production. The competence and experience gained over forty years has been leveraged to continue evolving our services to customers in an increasingly competitive industry."



Additional relocation information johan.halling@escatec.com

Further information www.escatec.com

ESCATEC's new address: 107 Jalan Hilir Sungai Keluang 5, 11900 Bayan Lepas, Penang

About ESCATEC

The ESCATEC Group provides fully integrated electronic and mechatronic design and manufacturing solutions to industry leading OEMs for over 40 years. Customers trust ESCATEC to deliver the reliable and high quality services and products they need to continue achieving their success. Bringing reliable innovation to diverse markets such as High-end Consumers, Industrial & Energy, Medical, LED & Lighting, MOEMS or Beverage Systems, has made ESCATEC the EMS partner of choice for many European and North American customers. Our Swiss owned company perfectly blends Swiss business philosophy and quality with the advantage of low-cost, high volume, manufacturing capabilities of our Malaysian factories.

Media contact

ESCATEC Switzerland AG

Katherine Lehmuller

Heinrich-Wild-Strasse

CH-9435 Heerbrugg

Switzerland

Tel +41(0)71-727-4099

katherine.lehmuller@escatec.com

http://www.escatec.com