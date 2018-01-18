

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar dropped against European major counterparts in early European deals on Thursday.



The greenback eased to 1.2217 against the euro and 0.9631 against the franc, from its early 6-day high of 1.2165 and a 3-day high of 0.9667, respectively.



Reversing from an early high of 1.3805 against the pound, the greenback eased back to 1.3844.



The next possible support for the greenback is seen around 1.25 against the euro, 0.95 against the franc and 1.42 against the pound.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX